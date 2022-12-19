AG: Supreme Court stays Title 42 decision, allows policy to continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed a lower-court decision about Title 42 and will allow it to stay in place.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Dec. 19, that U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts stayed a lower court decision about the Title 42 policy which has been used to slow the traffic of individuals who seek illegal entry into the U.S. through the southern border.

The move follows an application filed by AG Schmidt along with 18 other state attorneys general.

In November, Schmidt said a district court judge in Washington, D.C., struck down the Trump-era rule that allows the rapid expulsion of undocumented immigrants who pose a public health risk. When the Biden Administration announced its intention to abandon the rule, Schmidt and other AGs intervened to defend the policy.

Schmidt noted that the district court judge refused to rule on the motion so the coalition appealed and urged the higher court to stay the ruling.

While the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia denied the motion last week, the Supreme Court stayed the motion on Monday. It also ordered the federal government to respond to the states’ application by 5 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday.

“I am pleased that Chief Justice Roberts has agreed to step in and review this piece of public policy that has been central to the efforts to curb the hemorrhaging at the southern border,” Schmidt said. “Ending Title 42 enforcement just days before the start of the holiday season and with extreme weather conditions forecast for coalition states would only exacerbate a humanitarian crisis that the Biden administration to date has been unwilling to address or even admit exists.”

Title 42 was enacted in 2020 as a public health law to restrict access to the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read a copy of the Supreme Court decision, click HERE.

