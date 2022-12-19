About 75% of Kansas Homeowner Assistance funds dispersed, only 25% remain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only 25% of funds in the Kansas Homeowner Assistance program remain as 75% - $34.9 million - has been dispersed.

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Monday, Dec. 19, that the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund - a federally funded and temporary emergency program to help homeowners who experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic - has dispersed 75% of its funds.

Since the program was launched in April, KHRC said it has provided $34.9 million to 3,151 homes in the Sunflower State. With a quarter of its funds left available, those in need of aid are encouraged to apply while funds remain.

“I was stressed and overwhelmed when I got behind on my mortgage payments,” said one KHAF applicant. “With so much going on in my life, I was hesitant to get started applying. However, I learned that the application process was much easier than I thought. My advice to others is to apply now; don’t wait. If you need help, you can always call a KHAF customer service representative.”

KHRC noted that the KHAF was established with American Rescue Plan Act funds to help those who qualify to get current on their mortgage payments and avoid foreclosure. It said those eligible include homeowners who are at least 30 days past due on their mortgage or property taxes. They can receive payment assistance for mortgages, utility bills, property taxes and other charges associated with delinquency.

For more information or to apply, click HERE.

