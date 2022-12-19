AAA projects nearly 1.2 million Kansans to hit the road for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as the Christmas holiday weekend approaches.

Topeka’s unleaded gas prices on Monday morning ranged from $2.42 to $2.89, according to GasBuddy.com.

That’s good news for the estimated 1.2 million Kansans who are projected to hit the road in the coming days, according to AAA.

Consistent with most travel holidays, more than 9 in 10 travelers – or more than 1.1 million Kansans -- will be driving to their holiday destinations, up slightly from a year ago, AAA says.

“The good news is that drivers will definitely be seeing the cheapest gas prices of the year,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “Kansas’ gas average is 20 cents less than it was a year ago.”

Gas prices nationally and locally are at their lowest point since October 2021.

The national average on Monday, Dec. 19, was $3.14, with is 16 cents a gallon cheaper than the $3.30 of a year ago.

In Kansas, the price was even cheaper. The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in the Sunflower State was $2.79 -- the 10th cheapest in America -- compared to $2.99 a year ago.

“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days, combined with lower oil costs, has been driving gas prices lower,” Steward said. “This trend has led about 20 states to average gas prices below $3 a gallon in recent weeks.”

INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights, expects the busiest traffic days will be the Friday before Christmas, Dec. 23, as well as Tuesday, Dec. 27; Wednesday, Dec. 28.; and Monday, Jan. 2.

Meanwhile, flights and airports are expected to be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days. Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. AAA is projecting nearly 50,000 Kansas residents will fly to their destinations over the holiday period, representing a 16.2% jump over last year.

Consistent with national trends, other modes of transportation will see the biggest jump for holiday travel. AAA is projecting that more than 38,000 Kansans will travel by cruise, bus, train or some other mode of transportation over the holiday period, an increase of 24.2% over last year.

“Travel by other modes has been the slowest area to recover post-pandemic,” Steward noted, “but with travel restrictions lifted and more people feeling comfortable taking public transportation again, it’s not surprising that interest in cruises, buses or trains has returned in a significant way.”

Nationally, AAA forecasts:

Nearly 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s an increase of approximately 3%, or 3.6 million people over last year, but still down by about 5% when compared to pre-pandemic numbers.



Nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations.



This holiday season will see an additional 2 million people driving to their destination, a 2% increase compared to 2021.



Air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly.



Other modes of transportation are also rebounding in a big way.



AAA estimates travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23% increase from last year and nearly 94% of 2019′s volume.



