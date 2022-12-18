Washburn students partner with United Way to grant $10K to local organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University students partnered with the United Way and two generous donors to grant $10,000 to local organizations.

The United Way of Greater Topeka says on Thursday, Dec. 15, Washburn University leadership students presented early education grants worth $10,000 to three nonprofits in Shawnee Co.

Thanks to the generosity of two longtime donors, Joe and Janet Aleshire, the organization said it gets to partner with WU in a unique experience to teach students about grant-making and philanthropy in the Topeka and Shawnee Co. community.

In 2022, UWGT noted that the students awarded grants to the Capper Foundation, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center and Kansas Children’s Service League. It said the Aleshires provide the funds, but the students in Washburny’s LE300 Leadership Institute class do the work - and it all benefits early childhood development.

Under the guidance of the Aleshires, UWGT said the students are responsible for writing a Request for Proposal to solicit grant applications from area agencies. When they receive applications, students then review and rank each application and come to a consensus before they make an investment recommendation to the board.

Now in its second decade, UWGT indicated that the Aleshire Grant partnership continues to foster community leadership and quantifiable learning outcomes.

“The Leadership Institute’s partnership with the United Way and with Joe and Janet Aleshire is such a unique and transformational opportunity for students to learn about philanthropy and service while they work to make a tangible difference in our community,” Leadership Institute Director Lauren Edelman said. “As a result of this work, students not only grant real dollars to address a community need, but they learn how to be good stewards of donor dollars and to make smart investment decisions. I’m so proud of the work they did this semester and the growth they demonstrated through the process.”

