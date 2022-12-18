Washburn splits doubleheader with Missouri Western State

Washburn guard Jaden Monday
Washburn guard Jaden Monday(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men snapped its three game skid with a big win over Missouri Western State Saturday night, 76-51.

Tyler Nelson paced the Ichabods with 19 which was a game-high while Hayden grad Levi Braun dropped 17 and Michael Keegan added 14. Brady Christiansen almost recorded a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.

The ‘Bods led 37-26 at the half and then outscored the Griffons by 14 in the second half which propelled them to their fourth win of the season.

It was a good shooting night as well for Washburn, going 45.5 percent from the field while holding Missouri Western to just 32.1 percent shooting.

As for the women, they trailed 35-18 at half time and looked doomed. But they got the lead down to seven in the fourth quarter showing some life, but it just wasn’t enough as they fell, 57-44.

Aubree Dewey led all scorers with 16 points while Mackenzie Gamble had nine and Natalia Figueroa added eight. It was a cold shooting night to say the least for the ‘Bods, shooting just 30.6 percent from the field. The Griffons posted a 41.2 percentage with three players in double digit scoring.

The men are now 4-6, the women fall to 4-5. The men will be off for several days but get back at it on New Years Eve on the road against Central Oklahoma at 3:30, while the women will be home against Bethany College Dec. 29 at Lee Arena with tip-off at seven.

