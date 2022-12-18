Topeka church takes visitors back in time to first ever Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is celebrating this holiday season with a journey back in time to the very first Christmas.

For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church held their Bethlehem Experience, which is an immersive interactive experience designed to recreate how the world looked when Jesus was born in the 1st century.

The tour lasts about an hour and shows visitors a glimpse of the first Christmas story.

Joe Hishmeh, lead pastor at the church says he got the idea of doing something like this at his church when he was traveling in Israel and came across the Nazareth village.

Hishmeh says the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

”People are really liking it and kind of rediscovering the Christmas story with much more meaning and significance,” Hishmeh said.

The tour costs $5 and tickets are still available to the public for one more day, which is Sunday, December 18 from 12:30 - 9:00 p.m.

Fellowship Bible Church is located at 6800 SW 10th Ave.

