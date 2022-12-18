Topeka church takes visitors back in time to first ever Christmas

(Phil Anderson)
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is celebrating this holiday season with a journey back in time to the very first Christmas.

For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church held their Bethlehem Experience, which is an immersive interactive experience designed to recreate how the world looked when Jesus was born in the 1st century.

The tour lasts about an hour and shows visitors a glimpse of the first Christmas story.

Joe Hishmeh, lead pastor at the church says he got the idea of doing something like this at his church when he was traveling in Israel and came across the Nazareth village.

Hishmeh says the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

”People are really liking it and kind of rediscovering the Christmas story with much more meaning and significance,” Hishmeh said.

The tour costs $5 and tickets are still available to the public for one more day, which is Sunday, December 18 from 12:30 - 9:00 p.m.

Fellowship Bible Church is located at 6800 SW 10th Ave.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken into custody following a crash Friday morning near Interstate 470 and S.W....
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
Another Chipotle location is set to open its doors in North Topeka next week.
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
Angel Alvarado
Emporia Police release photo of suspected driver in fatal hit and run
McCranie tells us two men planning to transport materials from the Georgia Pacific Gypsum Plant...
Delivery driver altercation causes plant lockdown near Blue Rapids
Demolition was taking place Thursday at a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka...
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
K-State rolls over Nebraska in Wildcat Classic
Helping Hands Humane Society gives furry friends holiday treat
Helping Hands Humane Society gives furry friends holiday treat
Wreaths Across America has been growing every year as this year they laid over 1.2 million...
Fort Riley holds Wreath Across America ceremony
Helping Hands Humane Society
Helping Hands Humane Society gives furry friends holiday treat