Teens worry about how inflation will impact holiday shopping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study found that teenagers in 2022 are worried about how inflation will impact the holiday shopping season.

Junior Achievement of Kansas says a new survey of teens it conducted with the research firm Big Village has found that 71% of teenagers are concerned about how inflation will impact the 2022 holiday shopping season.

JA indicated that the results are part of its Teens & Holiday Spending survey which analyzes teenage consumer attitudes associated with the holiday shopping season. The survey questions 1,005 13- to 17-year-olds and was conducted between Nov. 15 and 20.

JA noted that the study also found 92% of teens have noticed changes during recent shopping trips - including higher prices, harder-to-find items and fewer checkers or less store help.

“For many teens, shopping for others during the holiday season is their first exposure to some of the economic realities, such as rising prices or shortages, that face their parents or caregivers,” said Jack E. Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA.

The organization said the report found that 78% of teens plan to shop in-store in 2022, compared to 81% in 2021 while 71% prepare to shop online compared to 70% the previous year. It said 74% of teens plan to spend the same amount of money or more on gifts this season. The top gift ideas include clothes, gift cards, video games, accessories and small electronics.

“In many ways, this can be a teachable moment,” Kosakowski said. “At Junior Achievement, we encourage parents and caregivers to take this opportunity to discuss things like putting together a budget for the holidays, comparison shopping, and creative gifting if higher prices or hard-to-find items become a challenge.”

JA noted that it recently launched JA Connect - a new online resource where teens can learn about careers, entrepreneurship and how to manage money. It said the “My Money” section takes teens through developing a budget and planning their financial future.

To find JA Connect, click HERE.

