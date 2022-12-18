Teen driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Central Kansas interstate

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was sent to the hospital following a rollover crash on an interstate near Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 86.8 on northbound I-135 - about 2 miles south of Salina - with reports of a rollover crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Chanz C. Rosales, 18, of McPherson, had been headed north on the interstate in his 2008 Chevrolet Impala. For an unknown reason, they said the car entered the center median and rolled several times. It landed on its top.

KHP noted that Rosales was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. It said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Chipotle location is set to open its doors in North Topeka next week.
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
Chance for snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Snowfall totals around 1".
Saturday night forecast: “Warmer” Sunday, light snow Sunday night
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash
McCranie tells us two men planning to transport materials from the Georgia Pacific Gypsum Plant...
Delivery driver altercation causes plant lockdown near Blue Rapids
OneSource Processing Center, 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd.
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka

Latest News

(File)
Pretty Prairie man perishes in rollover accident near Cheney Reservoir
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 12-18-22
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 12-18-22
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
K-State rolls over Nebraska in Wildcat Classic
Topeka church takes visitors back in time to first ever Christmas