Teen driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Central Kansas interstate

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was sent to the hospital following a rollover crash on an interstate near Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 86.8 on northbound I-135 - about 2 miles south of Salina - with reports of a rollover crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Chanz C. Rosales, 18, of McPherson, had been headed north on the interstate in his 2008 Chevrolet Impala. For an unknown reason, they said the car entered the center median and rolled several times. It landed on its top.

KHP noted that Rosales was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. It said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

