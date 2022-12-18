Salina Police search for information after shooter targets closed bank

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salina Police are searching for information after a closed bank was the target of a recent shooting.

The Salina Police Department says that just before 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, a resident reported that they heard multiple gunshots in the 2000 block of S. Ohio St. The witness then reported they saw a person with a white stocking cap in the area.

Responding officers said they did find a person that fit the description.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, SPD indicated that officers responded to the Great Plains Federal Credit Union located at 2061 S. Ohio St. with reports of damaged property that involved multiple gunshots. Employees said they arrived to work and found bullet holes in the ATM machine and the drive-through window.

SPD noted that 10 spent shell casings were found in the area and video from a nearby business showed a person walk up to the business from the south and fire a gun at the building.

If anyone has information about this crime, they should contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

