Pretty Prairie man perishes in rollover accident near Cheney Reservoir

KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Pretty Prairie man has been pronounced dead following a rollover accident near Cheney Reservoir.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that on Saturday, Dec. 17, crews were called to the intersection of NE 150th and NE 50th St. in Kingman Co. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Karson B. Becker, 30, of Pretty Prairie, Kan., had been headed north on NE 150th Ave. when he allegedly ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 50th St.

KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and it entered the west ditch and began to flip. The Fiesta landed on its top facing south in the west ditch.

Officials noted that they are unsure of what time the accident happened.

KHP indicated that Becker was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found to not have been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

