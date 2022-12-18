One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas

GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 Nissan Quest driven by James M. Snow, 57, of Galena, and a 2010 Honda Insight driven by Justin Holt, 48, of Galena, had both been headed north on S. Wood St.

Meanwhile, a 2010 Ford Edge driven by Jacob Laster, 30, of Joplin, Mo., had been headed south on S. Wood St.

KHP indicated that Snow’s minivan rear-ended Holt’s sedan which caused the minivan to leave the road and overcorrect to the left. The van crossed S. Wood St. and then hit Laster’s SUV.

Officials said Snow was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with life-threatening injuries, however, he was pronounced dead by hospital staff. They said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Snow’s passenger, William J. Reagan, 63, of Joplin, was taken to Mercy Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials also noted that Holt and Laster both escaped the crash without injuries and were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

