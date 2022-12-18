Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2.7 million has been awarded to rural communities to invest in childcare or senior programming, community vibrancy, food services and libraries.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Dec. 16, that 61 recipients have been awarded nearly $2.7 million in Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grants. He said the grants are meant to invest in small communities across the state.

“SEED grants provide funding for quality-of-life enhancements in some of our state’s smallest communities,” Toland said. “These investments will set the stage for future economic development success and prosperity across the state.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce noted that those awarded grants are required to be in a community with a population of 5,000 people or less, to provide a minimum 10% match and to finish the project within one year. It said projects should focus on economic development and revitalization efforts through one of four categories.

KDOC indicated that the categories include the following:

  • Childcare and senior programming - projects to support or enhance services such as building improvements, educational materials, supplies or equipment.
  • Community vibrancy - projects to refresh, reenergize and showcase the attractiveness of rural communities like art installations, murals and signage.
  • Food retail - projects to support access to food retail establishments including developments, renovations or expansions.
  • Libraries - projects to support providing free and open access to a range of materials and services such as reading material, technology, furniture and building improvements.

KDOC said the funds for the program are provided through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions Development and Expansion Fund which was enacted in 2021 through bipartisan legislation to promote economic development throughout the Sunflower State.

KDOC indicated 2022 SEED grant recipients are as follows:

CountyOrganizationCategoryRequested Amount
AllenThrive Allen CountyFood Retail, Library$49,125
AndersonAnderson County Development AgencyChildcare, Community Vibrancy, Library$43,860
BarberMedicine Lodge Day Care Inc.Childcare$49,125
BourbonThe Healthy Bourbon County Action Team, Inc.Community Vibrancy$33,882
BrownHiawatha Foundation for Economic DevelopmentChildcare, Community Vibrancy, Library$25,049
ChaseChase County Chamber of CommerceCommunity Vibrancy, Library$26,661
ChautauquaCity of SedanCommunity Vibrancy$49,125
CherokeeWeir & Galena Public LibraryLibrary, Senior Programming$32,118
CheyenneCheyenne Community Development CorporationCommunity Vibrancy$49,125
ClayGrow Clay CountyCommunity Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library$46,571
CloudThe City of ClydeCommunity Vibrancy$49,125
CoffeyCoffey County LibraryLibrary$49,125
DoniphanDoniphan County Economic DevelopmentChildcare, Library$49,125
EdwardsEdwards County Economic Development CorporationChildcare, Community Vibrancy$49,125
ElkElk County Community FoundationCommunity Vibrancy, Library$49,125
EllsworthWilson Czech Opera House CorporationCommunity Vibrancy$49,125
GoveGove County Economic DevelopmentChildcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail$47,289
GreeleyGrowing the VisionFood Retail, Library$48,383
GreenwoodCity of EurekaCommunity Vibrancy, Library$49,125
HamiltonHamilton CountyCommunity Vibrancy$49,125
HarperHarper County Community FoundationCommunity Vibrancy, Library$49,125
HarveyCity of HalsteadCommunity Vibrancy, Library$49,125
JacksonHolton-Jackson County Chamber of CommerceCommunity Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library$49,125
JewellCity of JewellCommunity Vibrancy, Library$37,040
KearnyCity of LakinChildcare$39,300
KingmanCity of KingmanChildcare, Community Vibrancy, Library$48,179
KiowaHaviland Heritage FoundationCommunity Vibrancy$49,125
LabetteCity of EdnaCommunity Vibrancy, Library$49,125
LincolnLincoln County Economic Development FoundationChildcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library$49,125
LinnLinn County Library District 1Library$49,125
LoganLogan County Community FoundationChildcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library$49,125
MarionPeabody Township LibraryCommunity Vibrancy, Library$49,125
MarshallFriends of the Vermillion Community, Inc.Community Vibrancy$37,974
MeadeThe Community Enhancement Foundation of the PlainsFood Retail$14,738
MitchellMitchell CountyChildcare$49,125
MontgomeryCity of CherryvaleLibrary$46,875
MorrisLittle Huskies Childcare CenterChildcare$24,563
NemahaRural Development Association of Northeast KansasCommunity Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library$48,030
NeoshoThayer FRC City LibraryLibrary$35,687
NessNess City Chamber of CommerceFood Retail$49,125
OsborneCity of Osborne Economic DevelopmentChildcare, Food Retail, Library$46,712
OttawaOttawa County Community Development FoundationChildcare, Library$49,125
PawneeCity of Rozel - Park CommitteeCommunity Vibrancy$49,125
PhillipsPhillipsburg Childcare CenterChildcare$42,408
RawlinsAtwood Public LibraryLibrary$25,054
RepublicBelleville Chamber and Main StreetFood Retail$49,125
RiceRice County Community FoundationChildcare$49,125
RushRush County Economic DevelopmentFood Retail$49,125
RussellBunker Hill Lions ClubCommunity Vibrancy$34,388
SheridanSheridan CountyChildcare, Library, Senior Programming$49,125
ShermanSherman County Community Development CorporationChildcare, Community Vibrancy, Library$49,125
SmithCity of LebanonFood Retail$49,125
StaffordStafford County Economic DevelopmentFood Retail, Libray$49,125
StantonStanton County Community FoundationCommunity Vibrancy$36,480
StevensHeritage Christian AcademyChildcare$49,125
SumnerSumner County Economic DevelopmentCommunity Vibrancy$49,125
TregoWaKeeney Travel & TourismCommunity Vibrancy$49,125
WabaunseeOffice of Economic Development, WabaunseeChildcare, Community Vibrancy, Library$49,125
WallaceCity of WallaceCommunity Vibrancy$32,397
WilsonCity of FredoniaChildcare, Community Vibrancy, Library$49,125
WoodsonWoodson County Revitalization Alliance - Revitalize YCCommunity Vibrancy$49,125

