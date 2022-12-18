Milford man honored for photography work in Governor’s Ringneck Classic

FILE
FILE(Photo: courtesy of Mike Anderson, ND Game and Fish)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Milford has been inducted into the Field of Fame for his volunteer photography work in the Governor’s Ringneck Classic.

On Friday, Nov. 18, officials with the Kansas Governor’s Ringneck Classic say they honored two outstanding members who support the event and its mission. Board of Directors President Jim Millensifer inducted the 2022 honorees into The Classic’s “Field of Fame.”

Officials noted that Rick Dykstra, of Milford, was honored for his years of support through volunteering to do all the classic photography, post-production work and digital photography displays.

Federal Premium Ammunition was also inducted into the Field of Fame for its years of support and sponsorship.

The Kansas Governor’s Ringneck Classic was meant to draw regional and national attention to hunting tourism in the Sunflower State. The annual pheasant hunt raises funds to benefit the Northwest Kansas Conservation Fund, promotes hunting tourism and contributes to local economies.

