Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will hover around freezing overnight tonight and will see a rain/snow mix come up from the southwest after midnight. The rain/snow will fully transition to snow in Northeast Kansas producing about an inch of snowfall across the area, lesser amounts in North-Central Kansas. Allow extra time on your Monday morning commute. Monday will be cold in the mid 30s and then a weak cold front will knock us to below freezing in the evening. We will stay below freezing for the next week and will even dip below zero Thursday night and Friday night with dangerous wind chills feeling much much colder.

With extreme cold arriving toward the end of next week make sure you’re preparing for heat safety precautions especially to avoid a home fire. This includes keeping space heaters off carpets and at least 3 feet from any flammable objects and not leaving your kitchen while cooking with open flames or the stove. Checking your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors especially if you didn’t do it when DST ended would be a good idea as well. Monitoring a chance at least a portion of northeast KS will have slick roads Monday morning so keep checking the forecast for updates on how much snow to expect and how widespread the snow will be. Better chance for snow Wednesday/Thursday. Timing and snowfall totals are still unknown at this time but this storm system will come with brutal cold and stronger winds leading to the potential for near blizzard like conditions. Dangerous morning wind chills of -15 to -30 are looking more likely Thursday and Friday morning of next week. Slightly warmer but still very cold, -5 to -15 wind chills, Saturday through Monday morning for Christmas weekend.

Tonight: Rain/snow mix turning to all snow. Lows in the low 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Light snow in the morning, accumulations up to an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Road conditions Monday morning may be slick or slushy in some spots so allow yourself extra time on the roadways. Snow accumulations will be light with this round with around an inch of snowfall expected. Trace amounts expected in North-Central Kansas. Temperatures will be cold Monday in the mid 30s, but that is actually the warmest day on the 8-day forecast.

A weak cold front associated with Monday’s snow will glide through late Monday and drop temperatures into the low 20s for Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will not be much better with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s under cloudy skies. Light north winds will create a slight wind chill Tuesday and Wednesday. Prepare now for a Siberian blast of cold air and potential winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday.

A strong blast of cold air will surge through Kansas Wednesday night likely after midnight. Temperatures will collapse immediately behind the front into the single digits. Winds will be strong from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph behind the front producing dangerous wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees, perhaps colder. The extreme cold will stay through Thursday and Friday with high winds continuing to create dangerous wind chills up to next weekend.

The strong cold front will also bring snow to Kansas with a possibility of seeing several inches by Thursday. The snow coupled with the strong winds will cause low visibility with lots of blowing snow. The blowing snow will likely produce deep snow drifts as well. There will likely be snow on the ground for Christmas, just not falling. Christmas eve will be cold with temperatures in the teens with northwest winds calming down some. Christmas day will remain below freezing in the mid to upper 20s as south winds return.

With the extreme cold, keep these cold safety tips in mind:

Cover your skin and put on the layers for warmth if you must be outside, for any period of time.

Stay hydrated. It is easy to not feel thirsty in the cold, but drink up.

Protect your outdoor animals and livestock. Have a sheltered place for them to go to at least get out of the wind. Provide blankets/straw if possible.

On the same note, be mindful of your pets. Limit their outdoor exposure and warm them up if coming back inside.

Be mindful in how you heat your home. Don’t use your oven. Keep space heaters away from curtain. Only use indoor-safe heating tactics. If it’s meant for outdoors, don’t bring it indoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors and ask how you may be able to help.

