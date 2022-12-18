Lawrence man convicted in back-to-back criminal damage trials

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.

In his first trial - which ended on Wednesday - DA Valdez indicated that Price was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

In his second trial - which ended on Thursday - Valdez noted that Price was convicted of one count of interference with law enforcement - obstruction, two counts of criminal damage to property, one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of battery against a law enforcement officer.

Court records indicate that charges from the first trial stemmed from incidents that happened on Sept. 12, 2021, near the intersection of W. 9th and Iowa St. where Price threw objects at passing cars.

Court records also note that charges from the second trial stemmed from incidents that happened on Sept. 9, when Price threw objects that caused damage to windows of the Commerce Bank and Crimson and Brews - both located in the Hillcrest Shopping Center in the 900 block of Iowa St. - before he damaged windows of a Quick Trip at the intersection.

During the second incident, records also show that as Price was arrested near the Quick Trip he spit at officers and hit another.

“We are grateful to both juries for their careful deliberations,” District Attorney Valdez said. “I also want to recognize our prosecutors and Victim Witness Coordinator Lindsey Aduddell for their dedication in working back-to-back trials and to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for providing court security.”

After his convictions in the first trial, Valdez said Price faces up to 34 months - 2.8 years - in prison for each count of aggravated assault and up to six months - 0.5 years - in county jail for each of the three counts of criminal damage to property.

After his convictions in the second trial, the DA noted that Price faces up to 17 months - 1.4 years - in prison for both criminal damage to property counts, up to six months - 0.5 years - in jail for the criminal damage to property count and up to one year in county jail for each of the two counts of battery against a law enforcement officer.

