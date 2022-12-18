KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.

Officials noted that Parker had been headed west on Metropolitan Ave. when, at the intersection of S. 32nd St., the car hit a slipe in the road and launched into the air.

When the vehicle landed, KHP said Parker lost control of the car and hit a rock wall in the front yard of a home.

Officials indicated that Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

