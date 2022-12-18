Kansas’ U.S. Senators vote to pass 2023 National Defense Authorization Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both of Kansas’ U.S. Senators voted to pass the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which included provisions advocated for by the pair.

On Friday, Dec. 16, U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said they both supported the passage of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

Sen. Moran indicated that the legislation included a number of his open provisions.

“The strength and preparedness of our military is a direct deterrent to our adversaries. Making certain our men and women in uniform have cutting-edge technology, an arsenal of advanced weapons and ample support for military families will determine the long-term success of our military,” Moran said. “This legislation supports our troops by providing the largest pay raise in 20 years, resupplying our depleted weapons stock and making certain our troops have the equipment they need to complete their missions. As Russia continues its unjust war in Ukraine and China remains our foremost threat, it’s critical that Congress provides the resources necessary for our military to be combat-ready.”

Moran noted that his priorities included in the NDAA require that certain military equipment - like body armor and protective gear - be manufactured in the U.S. by small businesses. Also required is a report that details the operational impact on the National Defense Strategy of Tactical Control party specialists force structure in the Air National Guard before the divestment of any units.

The Senator said the legislation authorizes funds to support the construction of an unaccompanied enlisted barracks at Fort Riley as well s funds for the construction of a microgrid on the military base which will increase the resiliency of energy supply in the event of a natural or man-made power outage. It also allows for more veterans to lead Junior ROTC programs across the nation and reduces barriers for more programs to be stood up in Kansas - an underrepresented state in the program.

Lastly, Moran said the bill requires the Secretary of Defense to report on current alternatives to burn pits and ongoing efforts to field additional technologies.

Sen. Marshall noted that he also voted in favor of the legislation which also includes a provision he advocated for that halts the Department of Defense from forcing members of the military to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Thousands of brave service members were stripped of their dignity when they were forced out of duty by this administration’s radical vaccine politics, and rolling back this mandate restores some of that dignity,” Marshall said. “While my fight continues to secure back pay and reinstatement for those who were discharged over their vaccination status, I was proud to support this package that gives our troops the resources they need to challenge global threats and compensates them well for their service to our country.”

Marshall indicated that the legislation will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

