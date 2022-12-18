K-State rolls over Nebraska in Wildcat Classic

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball defeated Nebraska in the Wildcat Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday night, 71-56.

Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with a double-double of 23 points and 11 boards, and four Wildcats scored in double figures en route to the win.

K-State is now 10-1 on the season, and will next host Radford on Wednesday at 1:30 at Bramlage Coliseum.

