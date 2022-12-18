ESU men knock off No. 1 Northwest Missouri State, Lady Hornets win too

Emporia State Center Mayuom Buom throwing down a dunk against Northwest Missouri State
Emporia State Center Mayuom Buom throwing down a dunk against Northwest Missouri State
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three straight wins now for Emporia State men’s basketball against the top ranked Bearcats, 74-65.

Northwest Missouri State built an early seven point lead in the first half, but the No. 22 Hornets stuck with it and didn’t fall further behind than that.

They went into the break tied at 31 all but the transfer Owen Long was on fire, making five of six three pointers leading ESU with 15 points at the break.

But Long carried ESU most of the way finishing with a game-high 29 points on 6-8 shooting from three. Alijah Comithier had a nice outing as well dropping 19 points.

Emporia State built an 11 point lead in the second half and the momentum completely shifted towards the Hornets and a Mayuom Buom dunk with under two minutes to go solidify the victory.

As for the Lady Hornets, they led 29-20 at the half where Tre’Zure Jobe led the way with nine points and Faith Paramore had six. In that first half alone, the Bearcats had 15 turnovers and ESU scored 14 points off those turnovers.

They led by as much as 14 before the break while holding Northwest Missouri to 30.4 percent shooting.

Jobe ended the contest with a game-high 23 points and recorded five steals. Victoria Price provided nine points while three other Hornets had six.

ESU men are now 9-1 on the season and will play Missouri Western Dec. 19 at home with tip-off at 3:30. The women play right before them at 1:30.

