Driver hospitalized after semi crashes through guardrail, across railroad tracks

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Colorado is recovering in a Wichita hospital after his semi crashed through a guardrail on I-70 near Salina and went across a set of railroad tracks.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 264.9 - near Salina - on westbound I-70 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Mathiwos G. Gifawessen, 38, of Aurora, Colo., had been headed west on the interstate when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and hit the median guardrail. This caused the vehicle to go through the guardrail and down the embankment onto railroad tracks underneath the interstate.

KHP noted that the vehicle came to a stop against an embankment on the other side of the railroad tracks.

Officials said Giffawessen was rushed to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with serious injuries.

