Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption

Council Grove crews work to repair an erupted water pipe on Dec. 17, 2022.
Council Grove crews work to repair an erupted water pipe on Dec. 17, 2022.(Council Grove Police)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.

CGPD warned residents to drive with extra caution in the area as crews work to fix the issue.

Below-freezing temperatures on Saturday caused the water to freeze.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Chipotle location is set to open its doors in North Topeka next week.
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
Chance for snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Snowfall totals around 1".
Saturday night forecast: “Warmer” Sunday, light snow Sunday night
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash
McCranie tells us two men planning to transport materials from the Georgia Pacific Gypsum Plant...
Delivery driver altercation causes plant lockdown near Blue Rapids
OneSource Processing Center, 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd.
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka

Latest News

FILE
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
FILE
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
FILE
Milford man honored for photography work in Governor’s Ringneck Classic
FILE
Teen driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Central Kansas interstate