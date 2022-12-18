Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.

CGPD warned residents to drive with extra caution in the area as crews work to fix the issue.

Below-freezing temperatures on Saturday caused the water to freeze.

