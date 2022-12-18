$255,600+ headed to help rehabilitate rural Kansas buildings, housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $255,600 is headed to rural Kansas to help rehabilitated buildings and housing units.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will invest a total of $255,662 to improve lives and strengthen communities in southeast Kansas.

“USDA Rural Development knows a strong community is rooted in its people,” USDA Rural Development State Director Kansas Christy Davis said. “Improving the living space of rural homes and community facilities can strengthen our towns and support our rural Kansas character.”

The USDA noted that the investments are as follows:

Location Investment Total Independence To rehabilitate the exterior of the Independence Historical Museum in the historic post office building, the museum celebrates the community’s culture through history, arts and activities. $59,200 Uniontown and McCune To continue phase two of the rehabilitation process of two multi-unit housing complies located in both cities. $73,230 Coffey County To rehabilitate about 20 owner-occupied homes to include new roofs, electrical and plumbing upgrades, foundation repairs, heating systems and other general home rehabilitation needs. $50,000 Allen County To help homeowners and landlords make necessary repairs to properties that house low and very low-income rural residents. $73,232

The Department indicated that the awards come as part of a larger national announcement which includes projects in 47 states and American Samoa. It said the four Kansas investments will be made through two programs designed to help rural communities - the Housing Preservation Grants and Community Facilities Disaster Grant Program.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.