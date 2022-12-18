$255,600+ headed to help rehabilitate rural Kansas buildings, housing

FILE
FILE(Gray)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $255,600 is headed to rural Kansas to help rehabilitated buildings and housing units.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will invest a total of $255,662 to improve lives and strengthen communities in southeast Kansas.

“USDA Rural Development knows a strong community is rooted in its people,” USDA Rural Development State Director Kansas Christy Davis said. “Improving the living space of rural homes and community facilities can strengthen our towns and support our rural Kansas character.”

The USDA noted that the investments are as follows:

LocationInvestmentTotal
IndependenceTo rehabilitate the exterior of the Independence Historical Museum in the historic post office building, the museum celebrates the community’s culture through history, arts and activities. $59,200
Uniontown and McCuneTo continue phase two of the rehabilitation process of two multi-unit housing complies located in both cities. $73,230
Coffey CountyTo rehabilitate about 20 owner-occupied homes to include new roofs, electrical and plumbing upgrades, foundation repairs, heating systems and other general home rehabilitation needs. $50,000
Allen County To help homeowners and landlords make necessary repairs to properties that house low and very low-income rural residents. $73,232

The Department indicated that the awards come as part of a larger national announcement which includes projects in 47 states and American Samoa. It said the four Kansas investments will be made through two programs designed to help rural communities - the Housing Preservation Grants and Community Facilities Disaster Grant Program.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Chipotle location is set to open its doors in North Topeka next week.
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
Chance for snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Snowfall totals around 1".
Saturday night forecast: “Warmer” Sunday, light snow Sunday night
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
McCranie tells us two men planning to transport materials from the Georgia Pacific Gypsum Plant...
Delivery driver altercation causes plant lockdown near Blue Rapids

Latest News

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
Salina Police search for information after shooter targets closed bank
FILE
Lawsuit filed against city accused of using voting system that violates rights
FILE
Teens worry about how inflation will impact holiday shopping
FILE
Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas