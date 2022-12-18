2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken into custody following a crash Friday morning near Interstate 470 and S.W....
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
Another Chipotle location is set to open its doors in North Topeka next week.
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
Angel Alvarado
Emporia Police release photo of suspected driver in fatal hit and run
McCranie tells us two men planning to transport materials from the Georgia Pacific Gypsum Plant...
Delivery driver altercation causes plant lockdown near Blue Rapids
Demolition was taking place Thursday at a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka...
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka

Latest News

Wreaths Across America has been growing every year as this year they laid over 1.2 million...
Fort Riley holds Wreath Across America ceremony
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas
Helping Hands Humane Society
Helping Hands Humane Society gives furry friends holiday treat