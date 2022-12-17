Washburn LB named AP All-American

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Star Linebacker Grant Bruner racked up another All-America award.

Bruner earned Associated Press D-II first-team after being named an All-American earlier this week.

Bruner becomes the first Ichabod to be an AP All-American when his teammate JJ Letcher Jr. earned that honor in 2021.

Bruner earned first-team all-MIAA and first-team D2CCA all-region honors at linebacker in 2022 as he leads the nation with 137 tackles including a nation-best 80 solo tackles averaging 12.5 tackles per game.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.