TCALC-Stormont Vail partnership turns up more nurses for region

Students from the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers completed a Certified Nurse Assistant course, receiving their certificates Friday.(WIBW)
By David Oliver
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will soon be more healthcare workers in Topeka, thanks to a unique new partnership.

Students from the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers completed a Certified Nurse Assistant course, receiving their certificates Friday.

Stormont Vail and teamed up to offer the program with several goals, including providing new learning opportunities for the students, attracting new employees for Stormont, creating more health support resources for the community.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the medical field,” Danielle Smart, a graduate from the course, said. “My mom is a CAN, my sister is a CAN, my older sister is a nurse. I like taking care of people, helping people, it brings me a lot of joy.”

During the last three weeks of the semester, the students spent about 30 hours in a clinical setting while also studying for their state exam.

