Seaman seniors present experiences at local internships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman High School seniors shared their unique internship experiences Friday.

Students were matched with different local businesses to learn about careers they may want to explore after graduation. One of the students, Dwyne Jordan, even spent time with WIBW-TV.

“They always had something to do for me, and I really did learn a lot about editing style, and how they process a story into all that,” Jordan said.

Other internships included Stormont Vail, a local hotel, a pharmacy, and a local elementary school.

