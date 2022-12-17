Saturday night forecast: “Warmer” Sunday, light snow Sunday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight tonight will be cold with temperatures dropping into the teens. Wind chills Sunday morning will feel about 5 degrees colder than air temperatures. Sunday afternoon should be mostly sunny with temperatures “nicer” in the low 40s. Southeast winds will hold back a little more Sunday at around 10 to 15 mph. There is a decent chance for light snow Sunday night into Monday morning with a cold front. Super cold air is still expected later in the week and may bring a winter storm to Northeast Kansas.

Taking Action:

With extreme cold arriving toward the end of next week make sure you’re preparing for heat safety precautions especially to avoid a home fire. This includes keeping space heaters off carpets and at least 3 feet from any flammable objects and not leaving your kitchen while cooking with open flames or the stove. Checking your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors especially if you didn’t do it when DST ended would be a good idea as well. Monitoring a chance at least a portion of northeast KS will have slick roads Monday morning so keep checking the forecast for updates on how much snow to expect and how widespread the snow will be. Better chance for snow Wednesday/Thursday. Timing and snowfall totals are still unknown at this time but this storm system will come with brutal cold and stronger winds leading to the potential for near blizzard like conditions. Dangerous morning wind chills of -15 to -30 are looking more likely Thursday and Friday morning of next week. Slightly warmer but still very cold, -5 to -15 wind chills, Saturday through Monday morning for Christmas weekend.

Tonight: Clear and Frosty. Lows in the teens. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Some high clouds in the afternoon otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the 40s. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Light snow likely won’t develop Sunday until after midnight into Monday morning. Surface temperatures will be hovering at or just above freezing and snowfall amounts will range between 1-2 inches. Impacts should be limited from this light snow system, however there will still be a few slick spots and slushy roadways to be mindful of Monday morning.

The snow will be accompanied by a reinforcing cold front bringing in colder air once again. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will top out in the mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. North winds should be on the lighter side to begin next week at 5 to 10 mph. A powerful surge of cold air will flood Kansas Wednesday night bringing snow with it, potentially heavy snow and lots of wind.

The best timing right now of the extreme cold air appears to be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures Wednesday night will quickly fall into the single digits once behind the front. Air temperatures will be cold enough through next Saturday in the teens and single digits for highs and likely below 0 overnight. As mentioned, winds will be strong behind the front and wind chills will enter dangerous levels, potentially between -15 to -30 degrees.

The strong cold front Wednesday night also brings a likely chance for snow, heavy snow. Early snowfall estimates suggest we could see several inches Wednesday night into Thursday. Mix the snow with the strong winds and we could be looking at a significant winter storm Wednesday night and Thursday. Keep an eye on how this develops in the coming days.

Christmas right now is looking “warmer” but still cold with temperatures in the upper 20s, optimistically. Right now we are not expecting snow on Christmas, but there could still be snow on the ground depending on how much we see earlier in the week.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

