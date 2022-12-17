Saturday forecast: Cold today with warmer weather tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend should be a time to prepare for next week’s weather. There will be two storms systems bringing at least a portion of northeast Kansas snow but the main concern will be the dangerous wind chills by the end of the week.

Taking Action:

With extreme cold arriving toward the end of next week make sure you’re preparing for heat safety precautions especially to avoid a home fire. This includes keeping space heaters off carpets and at least 3 feet from any flammable objects and not leaving your kitchen while cooking with open flames or the stove. Checking your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors especially if you didn’t do it when DST ended would be a good idea as well.

Monitoring a chance at least a portion of northeast KS will have slick roads Monday morning so keep checking the forecast for updates on how much snow to expect and how widespread the snow will be.

Better chance for snow Wednesday/Thursday. Timing and snowfall totals are still unknown at this time but this storm system will come with brutal cold and stronger winds leading to the potential for near blizzard like conditions.

Dangerous morning wind chills of -15 to -30 are looking more likely Thursday and Friday morning of next week. Slightly warmer but still very cold, -5 to -15 wind chills, Saturday through Monday morning for Christmas weekend.

Impacts are looking pretty significant next week especially when it comes to the bitterly cold temperatures toward the end of the week. There also remains chances for snow next week as well that we’ll continue to fine-tune each day as we get closer to each chance. Make sure you’re checking the forecast daily for updates.

Today: A few clouds early mainly east of HWY 75 otherwise plenty of sun by this afternoon. Highs in the low 30s in extreme northeast KS with mid-upper 30s for most areas (similar to yesterday). Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Clear and Frosty. Lows in the teens. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Some high clouds in the afternoon otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the 40s. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

As temperatures cool down in the upper 20s-low 30s late Sunday evening, some models are indicating a warming trend overnight and more in the low-mid 30s. IF this were to occur, this would limit impacts on how much snow would accumulate. Will go with mainly snow through Monday morning but some rain may mix in at times. As of now will go with a Trace to 2″ of snow across northeast KS and this will be fine-tuned throughout the weekend on exactly which locations have the best chance for being in the 1-2″ range.

Highs will be in the 30s Monday with 20s Tuesday and then it continues to get cold to end the week with another chance for snow Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This is looking more impactful including a higher probability of it being more widespread and more snow vs Monday’s system.

While there is a slight chance for snow Friday night into Saturday morning from one model will keep it dry for now with a gradual warming trend into Christmas weekend. Now be mindful the warming trend would mean highs possibly getting back in the 20s instead of teens for Christmas Day and ‘maybe’, if we’re lucky 30s for Monday.

