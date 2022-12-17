Pine Ridge Prep picks up bikes for students’ Christmas

Pine Ridge leaders call the bikes a big blessing.
Pine Ridge leaders call the bikes a big blessing.(WIBW)
By David Oliver
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 4-year-old’s at Pine Ridge Prep School will see these bikes on Christmas morning thanks to Blue Cross, Blue Shield.

Parents got to pick up a bike Friday, as well as some helmets, locks and water bottles.

Blue Cross contacted the school to make this donation. Pine Ridge leaders call the bikes a big blessing.

“Our staff is so dedicated to our kids and our school,” Pine Ridge Prep’s Shelley Banzhaf said. “It was such a surprise to be contacted by Blue Cross Blue Shield with this donation. My husband and I picked them up, and now parents will have the joy of giving them to our kids.”

Other Pine Ridge Prep students got to do some Christmas shopping earlier this month at Kohl’s, thanks to Advisors Excel.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
Demolition was taking place Thursday at a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka...
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
Dustin Greiner
Man charged with child sex crimes for sexual abuse of 8-year-old girl
Brentwood Apartments
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kan.
EPA: 4 mammals, 71 fish perish as result of Keystone Pipeline oil spill

Latest News

Seaman High School seniors shared their unique internship experiences Friday.
Seaman seniors present experiences at local internships
Students from the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers completed a Certified Nurse...
TCALC-Stormont Vail partnership turns up more nurses for region
Many local shoppers are turning to local businesses for last-minute Christmas gifts.
Holiday shoppers look local to avoid delivery delays
Many local shoppers are turning to local businesses for last-minute Christmas gifts.
More local shopping this holiday season