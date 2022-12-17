Pine Ridge Prep picks up bikes for students’ Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 4-year-old’s at Pine Ridge Prep School will see these bikes on Christmas morning thanks to Blue Cross, Blue Shield.

Parents got to pick up a bike Friday, as well as some helmets, locks and water bottles.

Blue Cross contacted the school to make this donation. Pine Ridge leaders call the bikes a big blessing.

“Our staff is so dedicated to our kids and our school,” Pine Ridge Prep’s Shelley Banzhaf said. “It was such a surprise to be contacted by Blue Cross Blue Shield with this donation. My husband and I picked them up, and now parents will have the joy of giving them to our kids.”

Other Pine Ridge Prep students got to do some Christmas shopping earlier this month at Kohl’s, thanks to Advisors Excel.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.