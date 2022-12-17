Over 4,100 barrels of oil recovered as crews work Washington Co. spill

An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kan.
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kan.(EPA)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responding to the oil spill in Washington Co. have recovered over 4,125 barrels of oil so far, according to the latest update from TC Energy.

The 4,125 barrels of oil have been drawn out of a total 7,397 barrels of oil and water collected together. TC Energy also reiterated that they are working with professionals to assess the impact on the surrounding wildlife. The EPA confirmed Thursday that at least four mammals and 71 fish were killed as a result of the spill.

Over 14,000 barrels of oil sprang from a leak in the Keystone Pipeline into Mill Creek. The leak occurred about 20 miles south of an oil terminal in Nebraska, and about 11 miles south of the border.

You can follow the latest updates on recovery efforts here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
Demolition was taking place Thursday at a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka...
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
Dustin Greiner
Man charged with child sex crimes for sexual abuse of 8-year-old girl
Brentwood Apartments
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kan.
EPA: 4 mammals, 71 fish perish as result of Keystone Pipeline oil spill

Latest News

Many local shoppers are turning to local businesses for last-minute Christmas gifts.
Holiday shoppers look local to avoid delivery delays
Many local shoppers are turning to local businesses for last-minute Christmas gifts.
More local shopping this holiday season
Christmas at Gary's runs on select nights through Dec. 30
Gary’s gets all decked out for the Christmas season
Cody, a five-month old kitten, is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Cody the kitten is ready for Christmas for the Animals