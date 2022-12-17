Over 4,100 barrels of oil recovered as crews work Washington Co. spill

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responding to the oil spill in Washington Co. have recovered over 4,125 barrels of oil so far, according to the latest update from TC Energy.

The 4,125 barrels of oil have been drawn out of a total 7,397 barrels of oil and water collected together. TC Energy also reiterated that they are working with professionals to assess the impact on the surrounding wildlife. The EPA confirmed Thursday that at least four mammals and 71 fish were killed as a result of the spill.

Over 14,000 barrels of oil sprang from a leak in the Keystone Pipeline into Mill Creek. The leak occurred about 20 miles south of an oil terminal in Nebraska, and about 11 miles south of the border.

