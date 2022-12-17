No. 8 Kansas cruises past No. 14 IU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks led by as much as 22 in the first half and that was more than enough to top Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers, 84-62.

KU led 44-29 at the half and a big part of that was Gradey Dick pouring in 13 points, while Jalen Wilson had nine and KJ Adams Jr. had seven.

Kansas jumped out to a 7-0 nothing lead and then eventually extended its lead to 12-2. KU never squandered the lead as Indiana got as close as eight points early on in the first half.

IU did bring it within 10 in the second half but then the Jayhawks kicked it into another gear and pushed their lead back up to 20.

Gradey Dick did come to life in the second half, hitting a wide open three on the wing to put them up 75-51, and they went back up as much as 23 with just under three minutes to play.

That was pretty much all that Kansas needed as their smothering defense played a big part in Indiana shooting 35 percent from the floor.

Kevin McCullars Jr. had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Dick led all scorers with 20, Jalen Wilson provided 11, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 10 and Adams Jr. had 10.

Kansas moves to 10-1 and will play Harvard Dec. 22 at home with tip-off at six p.m.

