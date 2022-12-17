No. 22 Jayhawks remain perfect, cruise past Tulsa

Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWERENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball is now 10-0 on the season after knocking off Tulsa Friday night, 81-62.

Zakiyah Franklin tied her career high with 26 points while Ioanna Chatzileonti and Taiyanna Jackson recorded double-doubles.

The 10-0 mark to start the season matches the third-best start to a season and the fourth time ever to begin 10-0 in school history.

Chatzileonti recorded her first double-double of the season and the fifth of her career with season highs of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jackson notched her sixth double-double of the year with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jayhawks wrap up non-conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to face former conference foe Nebraska. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network+.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
Demolition was taking place Thursday at a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka...
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
Dustin Greiner
Man charged with child sex crimes for sexual abuse of 8-year-old girl
Brentwood Apartments
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
One person was taken into custody following a crash Friday morning near Interstate 470 and S.W....
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage

Latest News

Washburn Linebacker Grant Bruner
Washburn LB named AP All-American
KPZ DeSoto vs Seaman (B)
KPZ Week 3: (B) DeSoto 57, Seaman 48
KPZ DeSoto vs Seaman (G)
KPZ Week 3: (G) DeSoto 34, Seaman 49
KPZ Clay Center vs Wamego
KPZ Week 3: (G) Clay Center 28, Wamego 59