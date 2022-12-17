No. 22 Jayhawks remain perfect, cruise past Tulsa

LAWERENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball is now 10-0 on the season after knocking off Tulsa Friday night, 81-62.

Zakiyah Franklin tied her career high with 26 points while Ioanna Chatzileonti and Taiyanna Jackson recorded double-doubles.

The 10-0 mark to start the season matches the third-best start to a season and the fourth time ever to begin 10-0 in school history.

Chatzileonti recorded her first double-double of the season and the fifth of her career with season highs of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jackson notched her sixth double-double of the year with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jayhawks wrap up non-conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to face former conference foe Nebraska. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network+.

