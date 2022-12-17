Holiday shoppers look local to avoid delivery delays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many local shoppers are turning to local businesses for last-minute Christmas gifts.

The cutoff dates for shipping and delivery companies start on Dec. 17, with further dates extending to next week. To avoid the hassle and support many local businesses, many shoppers are buying locally. Chad Longstaff, a local shopper, decided to go out and buy his presents this year.

“I did researched it on Amazon,” said Longstaff. “So, now I’m coming out here to Dee and Mee to see if I can buy it locally.”

Longstaff said that buying locally not only supports the business, but it’s more convenient for when you need to make returns.

“You know you go to a local person, you buy an electronic device,” said Longstaff. “You can bring it right back, they can take care of it instead of shipping it back off instead and then there is more weeks that you have to wait or that gift.”

13 News talked to local shop owners to see how these early deadlines help their businesses. Matthew Gardner, Play It Again Sports store manager, said they are excited to see an increase in shoppers this year.

“It’s really nice for us because people are starting to come back brick-and-mortar stores,” said Gardner. They are starting to realize that if you can get something that day, it really defeats having to wait on it to be shipped.”

2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

