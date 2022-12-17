Helping Hands Humane Society gives furry friends holiday treat

Helping Hands Humane Society
Helping Hands Humane Society(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Dec. 17, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) helped give pets awaiting adoption a holiday treat, gifting them with food different than what they’re used to as well as a new toy.

13′s Melissa Brunner, Doug Brown, Jared Broyles and Alyssa Miller joined in on the fun, volunteering on the food line and gifting the treats and toys to the animals.

“It’s a very special little meal that is not what they get every day and it’s more treats than they usually get,” Emi Griess of HHHS said. “They get really excited and we want to spoil them a little around Christmas.”

Griess also shared that adoptions for the 2022 year have gone well. “The number of animals coming in has been overwhelming, but luckily, adoptions were also really high,” Griess said. “We’re very grateful to the community for choosing to adopt.”

HHHS currently has their holiday adoption special ongoing. Adoptions cost $50 for dogs and $25 for cats. The special runs through Dec. 23.

