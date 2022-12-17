Gas prices tumble to 15-month low

What does this week's economic data mean for your budget and your final holiday shopping plans? (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief.

Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low.

AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18.

That is 14 cents lower than the previous week and 56 cents lower than a month ago.

Nineteen states now have an average gas price of under $3 a gallon, including Minnesota, Ohio and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

