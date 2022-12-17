1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch.

According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.

The driver of their vehicle, Wayne, attempted to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a slow moving vehicle in the right lane. The driver overcorrected, lost control, and the vehicle overturned several times before finally coming to rest in the right ditch.

Wayne Segenhagen was pronounced dead at the scene and Anna Segenhagen was taken to Stormont Vail with serious injuries.

The crash logs indicate both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

