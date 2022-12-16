TPD identifies suspect arrested in Wednesday shooting

Brentwood Apartments(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the person arrested in a shooting Wednesday night.

The Topeka Police Department arrested Alize Lay, 20, for aggravated assault. She has since been released.

TPD says Lay shot a woman around 8:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of SW 15th St. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was another report of gunshots in the 4400 of SW 34th St. that police do believe was connected, but TPD says all parties were accounted for.

