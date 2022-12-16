Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – An off-duty lieutenant with the Fredericksburg Police Department helped save a life, all while dressed as Mrs. Claus.

While many call this the most wonderful time of year, it can also be a very challenging time for a lot of people.

Lt. Tabatha Merrell was reminded of the mental struggles people face as she was driving home from a community event where she played the part of Mrs. Claus.

The Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking down.

Something didn’t feel right to the lieutenant, so she turned her vehicle around to check on the woman and found her in the same spot with one leg hanging over the bridge.

Still dressed from head-to-toe as Mrs. Claus, Merrell approached the 25-year-old woman and started using her crisis intervention skills.

Fredericksburg Police Patrol Sgt. Aimee Lynch was also driving home after working the same community event and pulled over to help Merrell.

The sheriff’s office said the pair worked as a team and were able to safely pull the woman of the railing. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is getting the mental health assistance she needs.

“The most amazing part of this story is that Lt. Merrell and Sgt. Lynch typically take a different route home. Call it divine intervention or fate, I truly believe these officers were meant to take the route they did and help save this woman’s life. I applaud them both for flawlessly utilizing their crisis intervention skills,” Police Chief Layton said in a post on Facebook.

If you or anyone you know are struggling with mental health or having suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to receive assistance from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.