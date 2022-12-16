New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant option for North Topeka will be opening up next week.

Chipotle will be serving up its signature burritos and bowls on North Topeka boulevard, just south of Highway 24.

The location includes a “chipot-lane,” a drive-thru which allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. You’ll also be able to dine-in.

Another Chipotle is planned for Southeast 28th and California, although an opening date for that location has not yet been set.

