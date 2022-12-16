Man flees crashed car after 3-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man remained at large Friday afternoon after he fled from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in central Topeka, police said.

At least one person was reported injured in the collision, which was reported around 1:25 p.m. Friday at S.W. 8th and Jewell avenues.

Police at the scene said the crash occurred when a white, four-door Lexus car that was northbound on Jewell collided with a red Toyota Rav 4 sport utllity vehicle that was eastbound on S.W. 8th.

S.W. Jewell is controlled by stop signs at that location while S.W. 8th is a through-street.

After the vehicles collided, the Toyota went up and over a curb at the northeast corner of the residence while the Lexus spun around 180 degrees, coming to rest facing south on Jewell.

Police said the rear of the Lexus collided with the rear of a Volkswagen SUV that was parked facing north on the right -- or east -- side of S.W. Jewell.

The driver of the Toyota was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The Lexus, which had substantial front-end damage, was seized by police and towed from the scene, officials said.

