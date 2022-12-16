Man flees crashed car after 3-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in central Topeka

A man remained at large Friday afternoon after he fled from the scene of a three-vehicle crash...
A man remained at large Friday afternoon after he fled from the scene of a three-vehicle crash at S.W. 8th and Jewell avenues in central Topeka, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man remained at large Friday afternoon after he fled from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in central Topeka, police said.

At least one person was reported injured in the collision, which was reported around 1:25 p.m. Friday at S.W. 8th and Jewell avenues.

Police at the scene said the crash occurred when a white, four-door Lexus car that was northbound on Jewell collided with a red Toyota Rav 4 sport utllity vehicle that was eastbound on S.W. 8th.

S.W. Jewell is controlled by stop signs at that location while S.W. 8th is a through-street.

After the vehicles collided, the Toyota went up and over a curb at the northeast corner of the residence while the Lexus spun around 180 degrees, coming to rest facing south on Jewell.

Police said the rear of the Lexus collided with the rear of a Volkswagen SUV that was parked facing north on the right -- or east -- side of S.W. Jewell.

The driver of the Toyota was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The Lexus, which had substantial front-end damage, was seized by police and towed from the scene, officials said.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
Demolition was taking place Thursday at a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka...
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
Dustin Greiner
Man charged with child sex crimes for sexual abuse of 8-year-old girl
Brentwood Apartments
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
Shawna J. Rogers, Thomas W. Mangum
Two Topekans arrested after drugs found in Jackson Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Jobs Report (gfx)
Kansas unemployment holds steady in November
One person was taken into custody following a crash Friday morning near Interstate 470 and S.W....
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
A Democrat lawmaker on Friday said it was a "bad idea" to move the Kansas Highway Patrol...
Ballard says she’s opposed to moving KHP superintendent under AG’s control
Angel Alvarado
Emporia Police release photo of suspected driver in fatal hit and run