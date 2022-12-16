Kansas unemployment holds steady in November

Jobs Report (gfx)
Jobs Report (gfx)(MGN)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s unemployment rate remains relatively stable.

The Kansas Dept. of Labor released its monthly report Friday. It shows the November unemployment rate was 2.8 percent. That’s the same rate as October, and the same as November 2021.

Labor officials say the seasonally adjusted non-farm payroll was down 400 from October. Private-sector jobs decreased by 1,000, while government jobs increased 600.

“Total nonfarm job estimates for Kansas indicate a small decline over the month in November,” Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen said. “However, due to strong growth in October and gains earlier this year, current estimates are 2.7% higher than last November.”

Overall, the state has gained 36,700 jobs from November 2021. Of those, 34,600 are in the private sector, while government jobs are up 2,100.

Further details on the Kansas jobs report can be found here.

