Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki signs extension

Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has signed an extension to remain with the program through 2027 according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Kotelnicki has been with head coach Lance Leipold since 2013, when the two were at Wisconsin-Whitewater, and then at Buffalo before coming to Lawrence.

This season, KU jumped from 104th to 5th in yards per play (7.0), 111th to 27th in scoring (34.2 ppg), and 91st to 5th in passing efficiency (163.23). The two led the Jayhawks to their first postseason appearance since 2008, as they’ll play Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.

Kotelnicki’s 3-year, $500,000 per year contract was set to expire next season. Dellenger says he was heavily pursued with offers this offseason, and a pay increase is very likely with the new terms.

