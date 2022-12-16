Guilty pleas reached in 2021 Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in a 2021 homicide.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Isaiah Krainbill entered guilty pleas Friday for second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Krainbill was charged in the August 2021 death of James Epps. Topeka Police officers responded August 24 to the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd., where they found Epps suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Epps was pronounced dead at the scene. Krainbill was arrested shortly after.

Kagay says Krainbill remains in custody as he awaits a March 24 sentencing hearing.

