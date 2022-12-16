Gary’s gets all decked out for the Christmas season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You know them for their pumpkin patch and corn maze every fall, but now, Gary’s Fall Fest invites you to experience Christmas at Gary’s.

Gary Starr visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the display. This is the second year he’s opened for Christmas.

Christmas at Gary’s is open 5:30 to 9 pm, Dec. 16-18, 21-23, 26-30. It’s located at 5991 17th St. - Grantville. From Topeka, take Hwy. 24 east to Decatur Rd., and turn south to 17th.

Tickets are available at the gate or in advance at garysfarmfest.com. Adults are $11.95 at the gate, or $9.95 online. Children are $7.95 at the gate, or online for $5.95.

