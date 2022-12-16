Friday forecast: Even colder than yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is going to remain cold through Christmas weekend with the warmest day only in the low 40s (Sunday) and dangerously cold wind chill values toward the end of next week. There also remains some chances for snow next week as well.

Taking Action:

With the cold sticking around for a while, make sure you’re practicing heat safety precautions to avoid a home fire. This includes keeping space heaters off carpets and at least 3 feet from any flammable objects and not leaving your kitchen while cooking with open flames or the stove. Checking your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors especially if you didn’t do it when DST ended would be a good idea as well.

While there are a couple snow chances in the forecast, just a reminder that whenever we have snow to keep checking daily even the day of because the forecast can continue to change. You can look at a forecast 2 days before the event and think that’s how much we’re going to get but changes can continue to be made even while it’s snowing. We will of course give you a forecast with ranges (which you should be looking at the minimum just as much as the maximum in the range) but we’ll also be letting you know the probability it will be less or more than the forecast indicates.

Dangerous morning wind chills of -10 and -20 are looking more likely Thursday and Friday morning of next week. Slightly warmer but still very cold, -5 to -15 wind chills, Saturday through Monday morning for Christmas weekend.



While the overall weather pattern of unseasonably cold conditions looks to dominate the area through at least Christmas weekend if not the rest of the month, the uncertainty exists on how cold. Factors of cloud cover and wind will play a role in the temperature forecast as well as if we do get accumulating snow next week, it would be colder than if it stayed dry.

Speaking of snow there still remains uncertainty but the first opportunity is Monday so make sure you’re staying up to date throughout the weekend to get the impacts on what to expect.

Normal High: 43/Normal Low: 24 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds W 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. Wind chills in the teens to mid 20s.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds W 5-15 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and low teens.

Tomorrow: Other than some lingering clouds near the Missouri border, it’ll be sunny. Highs in the low 30s in extreme northeast KS IF clouds linger longer than expected otherwise mid 30s for most areas. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday: A frosty morning as winds will relax overnight with lows in the teens and highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds SE/S 5-10 although gusts 15-20 mph are still possible. Generally sunny with clouds increasing from the southwest in the afternoon.

Next week brings cold air for the first half of the week with arctic/frigid air toward the end of the week into Christmas weekend. The snow chance Monday remains uncertain but leaning more toward up to 1″ at this time. There is a slightly better chance for snow Wednesday night and possibly looking at a couple inches at most. Again specific details are unknown next week so keep checking back daily for updates.

