Emporia Police search for man accused in fatal hit and run

By Alyssa Miller
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is searching for a man accused of hitting a man with his car, putting him in the vehicle, and then fleeing on foot.

Police said the suspected driver is Angel Manuel Alvarado, 29, of Emporia. He is described as being 4′11, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Emporia Police said the fatal hit and run happened Thursday, December 15 around 7:21 p.m. at 6th Ave. and Constitution St. They said after Alvarado hit the man, put him in his vehicle and drove to 4th Ave. and Congress St. Once there, police said he got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the victim there.

Authorities responded and took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about Alvarado’s location or the hit and run is asked to call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or online at P3Tips. Information leading to an arrest makes a person eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

