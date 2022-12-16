Downtown Topeka businesses taking part in holiday window display contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Businesses in Downtown Topeka are competing in a holiday window display contest, leaving it to the public to choose the best one.

The winning business will receive a $500 prize, a trophy, and some special promotions from Downtown Topeka Inc.

Win or lose, it’s an opportunity to showcase what they have to offer.

”Mainly it shows the different, some of the different jewelry items that we carry and also that we’re having a drawing for a $3,200 diamond pendant,” said an employee of David’s Jewelers.

You can text your vote to 785-517-0157 until next Wednesday.

