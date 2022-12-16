Democrat lawmaker says she’s opposed to moving KHP superintendent under AG’s office

A Democrat lawmaker on Friday said it was a "bad idea" to move the Kansas Highway Patrol...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Democrat lawmaker says she is opposed to a Republican proposal to move the Kansas Highway Patrol under the jurisdiction of the state attorney genearal’s office.

Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence, told 13 NEWS on Friday that the proposal is “a bad idea.”

Republican lawmakers this week discussed moving the KHP under the jurisdiction of the state’s attorney general’s office.

Ballard said the plan “sounds like a power grab,” noting the KHP is responsible for the governor’s security.

The current arrangement, in which the KHP is under the authority of the governor’s office, is “working fine now,” Ballard said.

She added that she couldn’t see how the plan to move the KHP under the attorney general’s office can be justified.

“This was not an issue for other AGs,” she said, calling it “another move to limit” the governor’s power.

Sen. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina, said he was concerned about the shrinking class size of KHP training school graduates. He said only five people graduated from the Salina-based academy on Wednesday. Meanwhile he said, six KHP troopers resigned or retired in the past 15 days.

Claeys was the campaign manager for Republican Kris Kobach in his successful bid for the state attorney general’s office in the 2022 election.

