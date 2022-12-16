Delivery driver brawl causes plant lockdown near Blue Rapids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A front-door brawl was the cause behind a plant lockdown near Blue Rapids.

13 NEWS spoke with Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Plant Manager McCranie after receiving a viewer call inquiring about the incident Thursday.

McCranie told 13 NEWS two men planning to transport materials from the Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Plant suddenly got into an altercation at the front gate. Plant employees called 911 and assembled in a safe location until law enforcement resolved the situation.

The men, who aren’t associated with the plant, were booked into the Marshall County Jail as they await possible charges. The Sheriff’s Office has turned its investigation over to the Marshall County Attorney’s Office for consideration.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the situation, with assistance from the Blue Valley, Marysville, and Waterville Police Departments. The Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Plant is located about 2.5 miles north of Blue Rapids, KS.

