Crews on scene of high-speed crash near I-470 and S.W. Gage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

