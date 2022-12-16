Crews on scene of high-speed crash near I-470 and S.W. Gage

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
Dustin Greiner
Man charged with child sex crimes for sexual abuse of 8-year-old girl
Demolition was taking place Thursday at a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka...
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
Brentwood Apartments
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
Shawna J. Rogers, Thomas W. Mangum
Two Topekans arrested after drugs found in Jackson Co. traffic stop

Latest News

A Democrat lawmaker on Friday said it was a "bad idea" to move the Kansas Highway Patrol...
Democrat lawmaker says she’s opposed to moving KHP superintendent under AG’s office
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Emporia Police search for man accused in fatal hit and run
Ideas health care systems implemented to deal with increased patient loads during the COVID...
Ideas born from pandemic necessity continue to show value today
Police briefly closed Huntoon & Wanamaker to arrest the suspect.
Martial arts instructor gives self-defense advice after Wanamaker assault